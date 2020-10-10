Where political parties stand on press freedom

Activists and media stakeholders raised concern that the Statistics Act of 2015; the Cybercrime Act 2015; the Media Services Act 2016 and the Electronic Postal Communications (Online Content) Regulation, 2018 and amended Political Parties Act had a role in shrinking press freedom.

Dar es Salaam. Freedom of the press has been a contentious issue in recent years, as such, in the run-up to the General Election on October 28, almost all parties have manifested keen interest on press freedom.

Such interest is justified by contents of election manifestos of respective political parties as well as speeches from presidential candidates.

Spotlight on this subject matter could be a result of outcry from activists and media stakeholders, most of whom have touted for a more liberal press environment on the heels of what is said to be “shrinking press freedom” in the country.

Activists and media stakeholders raised concern that the Statistics Act of 2015; the Cybercrime Act 2015; the Media Services Act 2016 and the Electronic Postal Communications (Online Content) Regulation, 2018 and amended Political Parties Act had a role in shrinking press freedom.

They argue that the situation contravenes Article 18 (a) to (d) of the constitution that provides citizens with the rights to opinion, expression; freedom to seek, receive and disseminate information as well as getting protection from any communication interference.

CCM, Chadema and ACT-Wazalendo are among political parties that have shed light on the matter in a more profound way in their election manifestos.

Presidential candidates from these political parties have been separately quoted as explaining that their parties’ future plans is to strengthen and protect press freedom.

The ruling party CCM through its 2020-2025 election manifesto, pledges to improve the information sector, broaden access to information and its dissemination.

Despite achievements recorded in the last five years, CCM pledges to supervise the government so to ensure that citizens are served with accurate information in accordance with the Media Services Act 2016 if given another five years.

“The government will ensure press freedom is strengthened and protected, journalists abide by ethics and professionalism and they’re given job contracts that align with the Labour Laws,” reads part of the manifesto.

Furthermore, CCM pledges to strengthen freedom to access of information, ensure stakeholders compliance and fulfillment of obligations and improve the Information Department through human resources and working tools.

CCM also promises to strengthen the Tanzania Broadcasting Corporation (TBC) through human resources capacity building, financing and provision of modern working equipment.

Chadema’s election manifesto, on the other hand, promises collaboration with the private sector to ensure press freedom and journalists are protected through amendments of existing laws.

The opposition party also pledges full citizens’ freedom of expression, access to and dissemination of information, assembly and association.

“The Chadema government will ensure media outlets; public and private, have equal access to information. Laws suppressing freedom of press will be repealed to provide equal opportunity for citizens to access and use state-owned media,” according to the document.

Furthermore, Chadema pledges to investigate incidents of alleged killings and abductions of journalists when implementing their duties.

Another opposition party, ACT-Wazalendo also pledges to repeal laws suppressing and fading Tanzania’s freedom of opinion, including the Cybercrime ACT, the Media Services Act, the Statistics Act, the Online Content Regulations and any other law deemed draconian.

The opposition party also pledges to form platforms, systems and procedures that will simplify citizens’ provision of opinion from district to central government.

“New media laws will be enacted in collaboration with stakeholders focusing on upholding press freedom and professionalism in the sector,” reads the manifesto.

Also, the manifesto pledges to form a commission that will coordinate the sector and ethics of media outlets to be independent, self-reliant with the government remaining among stakeholders.

According to the opposition political party, its government will promote equal access to information from government sources, equality in accessing advertisements from government for both public and private entities.

During the on-going election campaigns, almost all the presidential candidates from the three political parties have promised reforms in the sector.

Zanzibar’s CCM presidential candidate, Dr Hussein Ali Mwinyi, pledged to amend the Zanzibar Newspapers Act of 1998, referring to it as outdated in the provision of press freedom.

“The amendments will protect the interests of journalists and owners with the government coordinating and closely working with stakeholders,” he said.

Addressing journalists in Mwanza, Chadema’s presidential candidate Tundu Lissu promised that his government will promote freedom of the press, information and opinion.

“There will be no press censorship. We will adopt Ghana’s systems, where accreditation of journalists doesn’t aim to control their practice and media establishment plans,” he said, adding; “Our policy aims to widen journalists’ press freedom and reinstate true democracy.”

He said his leadership will disband the Information Department (Maelezo), saying it has been protecting government interests despite 59 years of independence and reinstatement of pluralism.

Mr Lissu, former Singida East MP and ex-Tanganyika Law Society (TLS) president, pledged to make the Tanzania Communications Regulatory Authority (TCRA) registrar of communication channels instead of controlling journalists and bloggers.

Launching election campaigns at the Kibanda Maiti Grounds in Unguja, ACT-Wazalendo’s Zanzibar presidential candidate Maalim Seif Shariff Hamad assured that his government will provide freedom to the media to criticize authorities and that they will not be tight-lipped.

“My government will enact a law that will promote press freedom and allow criticism against government or executives, provided there will not be use of abusive language,” he said.

He assured, “No newspaper, radio or television station will be banned for criticizing president. The media will be completely free in the Isles.”

Speaking of the development, Legal and Human Rights Centre (LHRC) executive director Anna Henga commended political parties and the presidential candidates for acknowledging the importance of press freedom.

“Society needs to have vibrant media organizations that will be free to criticize government or leaders apart from providing education, entertainment and uncovering evils taking place in the country,” she said.

According to her, by understanding the problem affecting press freedom, including the existence of draconian laws, there is increased hope to reduce people’s outcry in the area.

The Media Council of Tanzania (MCT) executive secretary Kajubi Mukajanga said, in the past, most politicians pledged to promote press freedom during campaigns and do the opposite after being elected.

“The most important thing is for them to set policies and enact laws that will promote press freedom and editorial independence as well as put in place a clear follow-up plan,” he said over the phone.

According to him, political parties should speak of enacting effective laws and scrap draconian laws before we start trusting them.

Former TLS President John Seka said state media’s political coverage during the on-going campaigns had seemed to favour the ruling party CCM contrary to the election laws.