Why Mandela legacy is still alive among African youths

Dar es Salaam. African youth overwhelmingly agree that a shared African identity exists, brought about by common culture and the values epitomised by Nelson ‘Madiba Rolihlahla’ Mandela, says a survey that explores the rise of Afro-optimism.

Results of the African Youth Survey 2020 - which is dedicated to the hopes and aspirations of Africa’s youth - were released yesterday on the eve of the International Mandela Day by the Ichikowitz Family Foundation.

Involving 4,200 young men and women aged 18 to 24 in the Congo Republic, Ethiopia, Gabon, Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria, Mali, Malawi, Rwanda, Senegal, South Africa, Togo, Zambia and Zimbabwe, the survey shows that the South African anti-apartheid revolutionary, political leader and former South African President (1994-99), Nelson Mandela is the most influential person among Africa’s youth.

This, according to the survey, is attributed to his stance on freedom and human rights. Further it explains that nation-state remains a strong source of collective identity – but African youth overwhelmingly agree that a shared African identity exists (76 percent), brought forth by common culture, shared history and the values epitomised by Nelson Mandela.

In only one country did fewer than 50 percent of respondents agree there was a shared African identity: Ethiopia (57 per cent disagree there is a common identity).

In most other countries, over 70 percent reported believing in a pan-African identity, with 92 percent of Ghanaian and Kenyan youth supporting this statement. Regionally, responses to the identity question were mostly consistent. West Africa reported the highest level of support for the identity statement (78 percent agree), followed by Southern Africa (77 percent) and East Africa (69 percent).

A central aspect of the shared history cited by respondents could be Mandela’s legacy. Just over 100 years after his birth – and nearly seven years after his death – Madiba still looms large over social and civic life. Aside from Rwanda, where only 33 per cent agree his values are relevant, 86 per cent of the total sample firmly believes Mandela’s values are still relevant to youth today. Of the multitude of his values, roughly 50 per cent of respondents either chose freedom (30 percent) or non-racism (19 percent) as the core value they identified with.

Madiba magic looms large

Relevance on Covid-19 pandemic

In the welcome remarks about the findings, the Nelson Mandela Foundation was quoted as saying that Madiba’s stand against inequality is pertinent in helping Africans combat Covid-19.

“The pandemic has exposed the gross inequalities around the world, the glaring gaps between the haves and the have nots, and many in Africa are finding their survival under threat because of lack of access to health care,” said Luzuko Koti, the foundation’s spokesman as quoted by The Associated Press. When asked, 55 percent of respondents said Mandela more than anyone had the greatest impact on the African continent. Today, the United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, is expected to give the annual Mandela lecture on the Nobel Peace Prize winner’s UN-designated International Day.

Zindzi Mandela buried

In another development, Zindzi Mandela - the youngest daughter of South Africa’s first black president and anti-apartheid icon Nelson Mandela - was buried at a private funeral on Friday following her death aged 59 earlier this week.

The daughter of Mandela and Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, Zindzi was South Africa’s ambassador to Denmark at the time of her death, which coincided with the anniversary of a car crash that claimed the life of his first son, Madiba Thembekile, 51, earlier.

His family said she had tested positive for Covid-19 on the day she died, but they were still awaiting post-mortem results.

In a eulogy at a virtual memorial Thursday night, SA President Cyril Ramaphosa thanked the Mandela family for “the very important gesture of sharing this information with the nation”. “In doing so you, are helping to encourage social acceptance for sufferers. This is a virus that affects us all, and there should never be any stigma around people who become infected.”

South Africa is now the world’s sixth most affected country, with 324,221 cases and 4,669 deaths. When Zindzi’s half-brother, Makgatho Mandela, died of an Aids-related illness in 2005 at the age of 54, the father spoke openly about the cause of his death.

Mandela became one of the first public figures to break the taboo around the AIDS epidemic that had engulfed South Africa.

Zindzi was buried next to her mother -- who died two years ago -- at a cemetery in Fourways, a northern suburb of Johannesburg.

Radical leftist opposition leader Julius Malema paid tribute to Zindzi for her role in the liberation of South Africa from the shackles of apartheid.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has praised the deceased’s family for being bold enough to disclose the cause of death.