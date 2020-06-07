Zanzibar re-opens airspace

By Haji Mtumwa @TheCitizenTZ news@thecitizen.co.tz

Unguja. Zanzibar is now open for tourism and international travel albeit cautiously, after more than two months of suspended activities as the government sought to halt the spread of coronavirus.

Information, Tourism and Heritage minister Mahmoud Thabit Kombo announced yesterday the re-opening of Zanzibar whose dreamy ancient capital, the Stone Town, and a dazzling coastline of sandy beaches and colourful coral reefs, had been almost abandoned due to the pandemic.

Mr Thabit Kombo said public health authorities have managed to contain the spread of the virus, warranting the resumption international flights to allow visitors from across the world to come to Zanzibar, an Island where tourism is the largest economic sector and essential for socio-economic stability.

He told reporters that the government has communicated with travel agencies across the world which have agreed to start flying tourists to the Indian Ocean Archipelago.

“We had closed almost all businesses since March 23 because of the Covid-19 crisis but everything is now under control. We welcome all visitors wishing to come to Zanzibar,’’ he said. He said the would-be travelers will have to adhere to strict coronavirus preventive measures. “On arrival, body temperature will be checked at the point of entry. It would be mandatory for all visitors to wear face masks all the time and observe physical distancing measures,’’ he said.

The minister said all tourists will have to prove to the government of Zanzibar that they possess an international health insurance that will guarantee their healthcare services.

He, however, noted that social gatherings and events that usually characterise tourism activities on the beaches and coastlines are still prohibited.

“We are still battling the coronavirus, the public events and sporting activities that usually involve about 50 people at once are not allowed,” he said.

Mr Kondo said a task force has been formed to carry out patrols in all tourist centres and insisted that anyone found loitering aimlessly on the coastlines and beaches or causing any distractions to tourists at Mji Mkongwe will be arrested.

‘We are aware of people who cause disturbances to tourists and some even beg for money from them, we are prepared to deal with these individuals,’’ he added.

The Chairman of the Zanzibar Commission for Tourism, Sabah Saleh, said all visitors are assured of their safety due to measures that have been taken by the government. “All hoteliers should now be prepared to host the visitors but all safety measures should be adhered to,’’ he said.

The senior officer in the Immigration Department of the Zanzibar Airport, Mr Mohamed Bakari, said all immigration services will follow Covid-19 prevention guidelines._

Zanzibar’s tourism sector had been adversely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. Usually, tourists add visibly to the isles population of 1.5 million, especially in Stone Town and along the hotel and resort lined coast. The past 10 years have seen the tourist number more than double from 150,000 to 376,000. Tourists come for many reasons. Some just come to lose themselves on this tropical island where life is relaxed, the air is soft and temperatures rarely dip below 25 degrees. However, during the pandemic, there was none of these tourist activities in hotels and other attractions, leading to losses in revenue on the Island.