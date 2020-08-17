11 Yemen soldiers killed in clashes and rebel attack

Eleven Yemeni government troops, including a senior officer, were killed in a rebel missile attack and clashes to the northeast and east of Sanaa, military and medical sources said Monday.

General Mohammed Ali-Roqn, commander of the army's 122 brigade, along with eight other soldiers were killed in battle in Al-Jawf province Sunday while trying to reclaim positions lost months ago, the sources said.

The rebels also suffered casualties, the military source added without elaborating.

Huthi rebels took control of the capital of the northern province of Al-Jawf earlier this year -- a strategic advance that means they now threaten oil-producing Marib province.

Yemen's vice president, Ali Mohsen al-Ahmar, in a statement carried by the official Saba news agency, said Roqn was killed "while conducting military