By Mosenda Jacob @TheCitizenTZ jmosenda@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Two days before the ban on plastic carrier bags takes effect, the government has revealed that three companies have expressed interests in buying the remaining stock of plastic bags and use them as raw materials.

Speaking on Wednesday during the training for journalists, the minister of State in the Vice President's Office (Environment and Union Affairs), January Makamba, said traders who had stocks will have opportunity to approach the companies and do business with them.

"We have good news for those who have stocks of plastic bags that three companies are ready to buy plastic bags as raw materials to make school desks and water pipes," he said.

Mr Makamba named one of the companies as Mwanza based Falcon packaging Ltd that has expressed interest in the business.

“You will be provided with names of other two companies soon in order for traders to grab the opportunity.”

He reiterated the government’s call for law enforcers to abide with regulations requiring them to avoid using force during the exercise.

"It is the government’s expectation that no person will be harassed during the implementation of the ban. Those unaware should be sensitized on reasons of switching to alternative bags," he said, adding.

“From May 30, the task force will be rallying to remind people on the deadline.”