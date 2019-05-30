Sh15 million of President Magufuli’s IDs goes missing in Mbozi

By Stephano Simbeye @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Mbozi. Over Sh15 million that was accrued through the issuance of President John Magufuli’s special Identity cards (IDs) to petty traders cannot be traced in Mbozi.

The amount involves the sale of 760 the IDs to petty traders in Mbozi District, Songwe Region.

The Mbozi District Administrative Secretary, Tusubilege Benjamin, said this on May 30, 2019 during a meeting with village and ward executives, heads of departments of the Mbozi District Council and councilors.

The government issued a total of 15,480 business IDs to Mbozi District for sale to petty traders in President Maguguli’s drive to ensure that traders, whose annual turnovers do not cross the Sh4 million-mark, are able to undertake their businesses without harassment from by tax collectors.

But according to Mr Benjamin, some of the executives have failed to account for the money.