No place in 2020, CCM warns MPs

By Haika Kimaro @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Mtwara. The ruling CCM yesterday warned its MPs who maintained deep-seated opposition towards key government decisions in dealing with critical national issues like the cashewnut crisis that they will not have a place in the party come 2020.

The party’s Ideology and Publicity Secretary, Mr Humphrey Polepole said in Mtwara Region that the names of errant CCM leaders and “irresponsible” MPs who have turned out to be part of the problems the party and the government seek to end will be axed.

“If you are a CCM MP and you are opposing decisions which we made at great pain, you need to prepare yourself because my colleagues and I, starting with the secretariat, the executive and the central committee, are one thing,” said Polepole. He was speaking at a graduation ceremony in Mtwara.

His remarks have triggered a huge debate on social media with names of some outspoken CCM MPs mentioned as Polepole’s target.

Mtama lawmaker Nape Nnauye and his colleague Hawa Ghasia (Mtwara Rural) are known for being critical of how the government handled the cashew nut issue and have openly said it affected farmers’ welfare in Mtwara.

Mr Nape has demonstrated visceral and emotional criticism of government’s proposed amendments to the Cashew nut Industry Act, 2009 in June last year, saying it would amount to sabotaging cashew farmers.

He was also critical of the government’s decision to scrap 65 per cent export levy for cashews that belonged to farmers.

Mr Nape had gone further to warn that actions of the government in dealing with the cashew nut crisis in the southern region was to ‘kill’ CCM in the area.

“I will oppose the changes to my last drop of blood, and also ensure that the Sh211 billion owed to cashew farmers is refunded in full.”

In November last year, President Magufuli sacked then agriculture minister Charles Tizena and his Industry, Trade and Investment counterpart, Charles Mwijage over mishandling of the cashew crisis and disbanded the Cashew nut Board of Tanzania.

Ms Ghasia was also opposed to the changes. She told a parliamentary committee on budget that funds for the development of the cashew nut crop must be channelled to the cashewnut board - through the Ministry of Agriculture - by following a method that would be agreed upon by cashew nut stakeholders and the government.”

Reached for reaction yesterday, Mr Nnauye and Ms Ghasia declined lengthy comments on the issue.

“He’s one who said so, I cannot argue with my leader, so I have nothing to talk about,” said Ms Ghasia on phone.

Mr Nape was also not ready to comment unless he heard what the CCM leader said. “I cannot respond to your question until I personally hear what he (Polepole),” said Mr Nnauye.

Yesterday, Mr Polepole was apparently referring to the cashew crisis, which took a new twist in November last year after the government announced it would buy the entire crop (over 200, 000 tonnes) to end a price dispute between farmers and traders.

“It’s better to put the record clear. We decided to buy the cashew to safeguard the respect and dignity of our farmers. CCM MPs should narrate this story clearly so that people know this is a an economic war, and not that you you become part of the problem, come 2020 you will be axed,” said Polepole.