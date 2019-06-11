Court issues arrest warant of former beauty queen Wema Sepetu

Dar es Salaam. The Kisutu Resident magistrate has today Tuesday, June 11 issued an arrest warrant for 2006 beauty queen Wema Sepetu for jumping bail.

The warrant was issued by resident magistrate Maira Kasonde after Wema failed to appear in court as required.

Before reaching the decision State Attorney Silyia Mitano the case had come for hearing but Wema and her suerity were both not in court.

Wema's lawyer Ruben Simwanza in the defence of his client said Wema had reported in court as required but she client fell ill suddenly and had to be rushed to hospital.