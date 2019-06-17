Deputy Shadow Minister for Finance and Planning, Mr David Silinde, said if the opposition camp were to be given a chance to govern Tanzania, it would raise development expenditure from the government’s Sh12.2 trillion during the coming financial year to Sh13 trillion

By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dodoma. The official opposition in Parliament delivered its alternative budget for the financial year 2019/20 on Monday, June 17, 2019, pegging the revenue and expenditure plan at Sh29 trillion.

This is Sh4.1 trillion less than the Sh33.1 trillion that was proposed by the government, through the Finance and Planning Minister, Dr Philip Mpango, on Thursday, June 13, 2019.

Delivering the alternative budget, the Deputy Shadow Minister for Finance and Planning, Mr David Silinde, said if the opposition camp were to be given a chance to govern Tanzania, it would raise development expenditure from the government’s Sh12.2 trillion during the coming financial year to Sh13 trillion.

Priority areas

According to Mr Silinde, agriculture would rank highly on the opposition camp’s budget. A total of Sh5.8 trillion would be spent agriculture.