US engages Tanzania over improving business environment

By Alawi Masare @AMasare

Dar es Salaam. The US has engaged Tanzania over improving the local business environment demanding the government must now walk the talk.

The two sides met on Monday June 17 at the inaugural Tanzania -US business dialogue which sought to discuss challenges facing the companies and concrete actions the government would take to improve the situation.

The meeting was hosted by the US embassy in partnership with the American Chamber of Commerce in Tanzania.

In her opening remarks, the US embassy Chargé d' Affaires Dr Inmi Patterson said Tanzania must now take actions.

"In order to attract and keep foreign investors, including American investors, the government of Tanzania must move beyond dialogue to make concrete actions to encourage investment," she said.

"The private sector is critical and must be viewed, valued and cultivated as a respected partner. However, the government of Tanzania has lost credibility with the private sector," she added.

However, the Minister of State in Prime Minister's Office - Investment Mrs Angellah Kairuki said the government was committed to developing the private sector and meeting like "today's is a confirmation."

"There is no such credibility issue as the government under President John Magufuli has resolved to make changes," she said.