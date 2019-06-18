Mineral Commission, MSCL given billions to improve efficiency

By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The government has provided Sh10.7 billion and Sh5.9 billion to the Mining Commission and the Marine Services Company Limited (MSCL) in order to improve their efficiency.

While the Mineral Commission charged to regulate and monitor the mining industry and mining operations in the country will use the funds for implementing strategic projects, MSCL is expected to spend the money to enable it operate efficiently.

The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Finance and Planning Doto James signed the contract for provision of the funds with his counterparts from the ministry of Minerals Prof Simon Msanjila and the ministry of Works, Transport and Communications, Dr Leonard Chamriho respectively.

Speaking on Monday, June 17, 2019, after the signing, Mr James said the two entities were supposed to learn from strategic projects implemented by various councils after receiving government funds in order to avoid challenges of not meeting the targets.

“This is not a free money, we will make follow up to the last shilling. We will need to get feedback of contributions made in the government coffers. Therefore, use them properly to serve the intended purpose,” he said.

He said the government through the Finance and Planning ministry has formed a specific taskforce that will make follow up of such development projects and give feedback to the government.

Speaking during the event, Prof Msanjila thanked the government for provision of funds, promising to use them for increasing government revenue.

"I assure you that the ministry will meet the target to collect Sh475 billion set for the 2018/19 fiscal year due to empowerment made and positive response of mining stakeholders in voluntary payment of tax and levies,” he said.

He said the money will be used to address various challenges facing the commission, therefore increase revenue collections.

The mining commission chairman, Prof Idris Kikula said the funds will enable the commission meet the targets, promising that mineral centers will be improved.

Speaking during the event, Dr Chamriho thanked the government for Sh5.9 billion provided to MSCL, noting that the money will be used for renovating some ships and installation of electronic systems to aid government revenue collections.