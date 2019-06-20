By AFRICAREVIEW.COM

International Criminal Court prosecutor Fatou Bensouda says circumstances have changed dramatically for the people of Darfur to get a shot at justice.

Following the ouster in April and charging of former Sudan ruler Omar al-Bashir for domestic crimes, Bensouda said Sudan was under a legal obligation to transfer suspects to ICC for trial.

The ICC indicted Bashir and several of his top lieutenants for atrocities in Darfur but the military council has said it will leave the decision on taking him to The Hague on a civilian government.

Sudan army ruler warns of another coup

Sudan army ruler has asked protest leaders to resume talks without any conditions even as pressure mounts on the military council to hand over power to civilians .

Following the June 3 violent dispersal of demonstrators in which at least 61 were killed, other accounts say 128 died, the UK said on Tuesday the military would only rebuild trust by ceding power.

General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan warned "we do not want to see another coup," saying Sudan's foreign policy had suffered from the contested transition.

Kenya court convicts 3 for role in 2015 Garissa massacre

A Nairobi court on Wednesday found three men guilty of abetting Somali jihadists who carried out a 2015 attack on Garissa University in northeast Kenya in which 148 people were killed.

A fourth individual was acquitted and Judge Francis Andayi will sentence the trio on July 3.

The April 2 2015 attack was carried out by four gunmen who stormed the students' hall of residence at dawn and appeared to target Christians in Kenya's second bloodiest terror attack.

Guinea Bissau president rejects rival as premier

Guinea-Bissau's President Jose Mario Vaz on Wednesday rejected a proposal by parliament for his rival Domingos Simoes Pereira and former premier to lead the next government.

Vaz fired Pereira from the prime ministers post in 2015, plunging the country into a political deadlock.

Vaz invited PAIGC party which won the majority in the March legislative elections to name a premier but urged the assembly: "I beg you to propose another name."

Malawi protesters force Mutharika to change route

Malawi President Peter Mutharika was forced to enter the capital Lilongwe through a different approach after protesters blocked the M1 main route.

His spokesman Mgeme Kalilani said he did not know why the police decided the presidential motorcade should use the by-pass route.

Mutharika's victory in the May 21 election led to protests mainly in Lilongwe, the power base of the opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP), which is challenging the outcome in court .

A panel of five judges will rule Friday whether the case has merit.

Mali army tightens security after massacre as survivors recall killings

The Mali government says it has reinforced security around two ethnic Dogon villages where 41 people were killed on Monday in tit-for-tat violence between the Dogon and Fulani communities.

It said the army had dispatched a contingent to reinforce security and protect property in the villages near the border with Burkina Faso where jihadist fighters killed 17 villagers on Tuesday night.

The UN MINUSMA peacekeeping mission said in a report more than 750 people had fled their villages over the now frequent attacks.

Fish oil, meal exports threaten Africa food security

The exporting of tonnes of fish oil and fish meal from Africa to China and Europe as livestock feeds poses a serious danger to the diets of millions of Africans.

Environmental group Greenpeace said there were more than 50 factories producing fish oil and meal from small fish such as sardinella in West Africa, mainly in Mauritania Senegal and The Gambia.

"Africans must be put ahead of the interests of industrial farming," said Ibrahima Cisse of Greenpeace Africa's oceans protection campaign.

China, the European Union, Turkey, Vietnam and Tunisia are the main importers of fish oil and fish meal from West Africa.

Ethiopia's capital to ban motorbikes in bid to curb crime spree

Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa plans to ban motorcycles in the city from July in a bid to curb a spree of muggings and robberies, Mayor Takele Uma said.

Motorbikes have been used in recent crimes and the city would prohibit them from July 7, except for postal and courier services, after a study found a significant number of crimes were carried out using motorcycles

Takele said the authorities would also impose a ban on trips by most freight vehicles in the city during daytime to alleviate traffic congestion.

US gives South Sudan $7 million for conservation

The United States has given $7 million to South Sudan government to protect wildlife and prevent human- wildlife conflict around Boma and Badingilo national parks

The US ambassador to South Sudan Tom Hushek said the cash will ensure sustainable livelihoods and mitigate conflict in and around main national parks particularly Boma and Badingilo national park.

He said the financial package will also seek to address the increasing pressure on wildlife -from poachers and traffickers, and the unregulated developments in the parks and reserves.

IMF disburses $ 248m to Angola

The International Monetary (IMF) executive board has approved $248.15 million disbursement,bringing to $1.24 billion disbursements to the country.

The board said the money would support the budget as well as the currency as Angola embarks on private sector led diversification from oil and minerals for economic growth.