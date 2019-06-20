Three charged for soliciting Sh300 million bribe

Three people including head of sales department at the Ramada Hotel in Dar es Salaam, Mr Wllium Mgatta (36) have been arraigned at the Kisutu Resident Magistrate Court facing three charges counting to soliciting Sh300 million bribe.

Together with Mr Mgatta are the Kinyerezi businessman, Mr Mohamed Abdallah and Mr Daniel Ilene, a resident of Mabibo External.

Reading the charge sheet on Thursday, June 20, 2019 before the Principal Resident Magistrate, Ms Maila Kasonde, state attorney, Ms Aneth Mavika demanded that the three suspects were facing three charges, including conspiracy, bribery and pretending to the Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) officials.

Ms Mavika demanded that on May 1, this year, when at unknown places of Dr es Salaam and Arusha, the three solicited Sh300 million bribe from Mr Francis Matunda to free him from legal measures after he refused to pay Sh1 billion to Ulanga Goldmine workers.

“In the second count, between May 1, 2019 and June 10, this year at the unknown place in Dar es Salaam and Arusha, the suspects conspired to pretend that they were public servants something they knew it was illegal according to laws governing the country,” she said.

In the third count, the court was told that in June 10, this year, at unknown places in Dar es Salaam and Arusha, the three suspects pretended to be PCCB officers, while knowing it wasn’t true.

The three suspects denied all charges levelled against them with Ms Mavika telling the court that investigation on the case was yet to be completed.

Magistrate Kasonde told the suspects that bail was open for each of them paying Sh50 million cash or signing Sh50 million bond and should have one surety who will sign Sh50 million bond or possession of immovable property worth that amount.

However, the suspects failed to meet bail conditions and they were taken to remand prison until July 4, 2019 when the case will be brought for a mention.