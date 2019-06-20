A Kenyan citizen, Mr Elijah Nyambu (31) has been charged at the Kisutu Resident Court over economic sabotage whereby he is allegedly suspected to lead a crime gang and aid trafficking of minerals worth Sh507 million without permits from responsible authorities.

By Hadija Jumanne @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar Es Salaam. A Kenyan national, Mr Elijah Nyambu (31) has been arraigned at the Kisutu Resident Magistrate Court allegedly for leading a crime gang and aid trafficking of minerals worth Sh507million without a permit from responsible authorities.

Reading the charge sheet on Thursday, June 20, 2019, before senior magistrate Augusta Mmbando, state attorney, Ms Ester Martin, demanded before the court that Mr Nyambu was facing an economic sabotage case number 49/2019.

Ms Martin said in October 10, 2017 at the Azam Sealink and Marine area, Mr Nyambu helped Mr Mashaka Maji, Mr Akifu Mohammed and Jafarry Hussein to ferry 5478.3 grammes of Gold and 57.63 grammes of Silver worth Sh507, 328, 814 without possession of a license.

The suspect was not required to respond to any charge raised against him because he was facing unbailable case according to Tanzania laws.

“The suspect should be prepared to seek for bail at the High Court because the Kisutu Resident Magistrate Court lacked jurisdictions to issue bail to suspects facing such charges unless under the permission of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP),” she said.