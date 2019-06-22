By Syriacus Buguzi

More by this Author

Scientists from Tanzania and other countries are expected to meet next Thursday to share knowledge embedded in health researches as they seek to explain how research and innovation can drive sustainable economic development in the country.

During the Muhas Scientific Conference to be held at Muhimbili University of Health and Allied Sciences (Muhas), digital health and innovation and how it can solve Tanzania’s persistent health challenges will top the list of issues the scientists, policy makers and key international health stakeholders will discuss.

The Citizen’s Assistant News Editor, Syricus Buguzi interviewed Muhas’ Director of Research and Publications, Dr Bruno Sunguya on what the conference entails and how research can drive Tanzania’s sustainable development. Excerpts:

Question: We understand that this the seventh science conference to be hosted by Muhas. What makes the coming gathering different from the previous ones?

Answer: This time it is going to have a huge difference compared to the past meetings. Previously, we were used to presenting scientific papers and abstracts and that’s it. But this year, we have brought together top minds of the country to explain how the science behind the findings can help the health sector. For instance, we are going to look at how to improve health among Key Population Groups in the country, who are affected by the HIV/Aids scourge. Key implementers of programmes from the National Aids Control Program, Jhpiego, Muhas and others will now come together, using researches conducted in Tanzania to address the challenges.

How will you do that, and, will it just be about Key Populations groups?

It won’t be just about Key Populations. We will actually gather and seek to utilise knowledge from top minds in various organisations for the benefit of the people. We want to do the same for maternal and child health, challenges in nutrition during pregnancy and so on. We know that the persistent burden of maternal health has been difficult to address. We want to see how we can get out of that deadlock. Experts from the World Health Organisation and others in the international community, such as JPIEGO, who have done good work in regions of the country will also chip in to try and find ways of addressing further key health challenges. In addition to bringing together these organisations, we want to use the findings presented in studies to tackle the country’s major health burdens.

We are informed that a topic on Artificial Intelligence (AI) will feature out prominently during the conference. Why have you chosen to discuss this concept now?

Well, artificial intelligence is here and it’s not something that we are looking up to in the next 10 years. The mobile technology and apps that we are using are gathering data; and that’s artificial intelligence. Papers presented at the conference will show how artificial intelligence can be used in monitoring the nutritional status of our children. It can inform us, for instance, that today a child has not eaten adequately or has lost weight. Such technology is going to help health workers in diagnosing certain diseases.

There are fears that the use of Artificial Intelligence will replace humans and cause loss of jobs. What do you make of this?

Artificial Intelligence is not going to replace humans. There will be a need for human intervention and ingenuity to see the physical realities in making judgements. The tools that we are using in artificial intelligence will be useful only if we have the right brains to use the tools.

Is such a project being implemented anywhere in Tanzania?

A: Yes. We have moved a step further to discuss the use of IA in healthcare delivery at Muhas. During the coming conference, such projects will be discussed at length. This should open the dialogue on how we can harness the technology for advancement of health through Artificial Intelligence (AI) or machine-learning in enhancing healthcare delivery to the people in Tanzania.

So, how are the students involved in this?

The project itself is a student-led. It started from students who are being mentored through what we call a Hackathon, a sort of a marathon of thinking where the students are locked up in a room for several hours, assigned tasks on health problems to solve for them to break through using research on how they can use technology to address those specific health issues.

What other key development challenges Tanzania faces that you will address?

The world is facing a global burden of diseases. Tanzania is not an exception. We used to have predominantly, infectious diseases such as malaria, tuberculosis and diarrhoea affecting us. But due to changes in the way we eat, live, walk and so on, the changes in lifestyles, we are now seeing an increase in the number of Non Communicable Diseases (NCDs). There is, therefore, a paradigm shift in the disease burden that Tanzania is carrying.

The projections that we have at this point in time indicate that in few years to come, say four or five, the burden of the NCDs is likely to rise significantly and this requires swift interventions. How is this country prepared to deal with this situation? Researchers from various sectors in the country are going to explain this in the coming conference through research presentations.

How do you think the research presentations help to tackle the challenge?