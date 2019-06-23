CCM has taken its strategies to the grassroots during a seminar to ten cell leaders ahead the local government elections slated for October this year.

By Elizabeth Edward @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. CCM secretary general Dr Bashiru Ally has directed ten cell leaders in Kinondoni District to unveil achievements that have been recorded by the fifth phase government.

He made the statement on Monday, June 23, 2019, when opening of capacity building seminar for ten cell leaders ahead the local government elections slated for October this year.

Opening the seminar, Dr Bashiru called on ten cell leaders to be at the top in publicizing achievements made by the fifth phase government because they were close to citizens.

“Party’s victory starts with ten cell leaders. If you want to know CCM leadership then look at ten cell leaders, therefore, I should emphasize that there are things that have been done in the areas of health, education and advocating interests of the poor which need to be taken to citizens,” he said.

Dr Bashiru said he was aware that there were people who were misleading the public over the outstanding job that has being done by the CCM government, noting that it was the responsibility of ten cell leaders and the CCM youth to speak the truth.

“There are those using social media to mislead the public, party’s youth are supposed to go there and unveil the truth. You should make clarifications that will provide true understanding of various issues instead of misleading statements,” he said.