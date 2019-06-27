Eala budget debate postponed again

The East African Legislative Assembly (Eala) adjourns for the second time in two days

By Zephania Ubwani @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Arusha. The debate on the East African Community (EAC) budget has hit a snag for the second time on Wednesday June 26, 2019 following the absence of EAC affairs ministers from five out of six member states.

Following the postponement on Tuesday June 25, the budget was rescheduled for debate on Wednesday but was postponed again, due to the absence of the Speaker Martin Ngoga.

An internal memo circulated to the members at mid-day said the plenary sitting scheduled could not take place and has been postponed to Thursday June 27.

"The Speaker is attending a crucial meeting relating to the business of the House", the memo said, deeply regrets the inconveniences,” reads the memo.

Eala officials contacted could not clearly state the developments while some of the outspoken MPs were this time around not keen to speak to the media.