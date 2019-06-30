Rev Msigwa bids for parliamentary seat in 2020

After nine years of being a Member of Parliament for Iringa Urban Constituency, Reverend Peter Msigwa has announced plans to contest for the seat again during the next general elections next year.

By Berdina Majinge @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Iringa. Iringa Urban MP, Reverend Peter Msigwa (Chadema) has revealed his intention to seek re-election during the 2020 general elections, saying citizens still needed his stewardship.

Rev Msigwa declared his bid at a public rally held at Mkwawa Ward on Sunday June 30, 2019, cautioning citizens to be careful with people who give them money as an attraction to be voted in forthcoming elections.

He directed voters to take the money, but vote for him or any other Chadema candidate during elections, noting that citizens needed a representative who really knows their problems.

“I’ve been advocating for interests and welfare of my people while in parliament and many concerns have already been worked on by the government. I still have obligations to continue representing this constituency,” he said.

He said their fellows from CCM have been abusing him all the time, but he called them dirty political games.

According to him, his bid to seek another term in 2020 is to continue to work on people’s problems while making sure that the government is responsible for the people.

“Nobody can bring development through own money, instead tax paid by citizens is the only tool that is bringing development. If an individual, the government or political party claims to have built road using own money, know that you are deceived,” he told citizens.

For his part, Iringa council mayor, Mr Alex Kimbe said Iringa voters should vote for Mr Msigwa next year and give him more councilors to enable the opposition to retain the municipal council.