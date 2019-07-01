A 14-day notice has been announced to TBA debtors to pay their arrears or else face eviction from the houses as well as legal action, according to TBA.

By Mosenda Jacob @TheCitizenTZ jmosenda@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania Building Agency (TBA) has announced a 14-day notice to its debtors to pay over Sh10 billion rent arrears or else get kicked out of the agency's premises.

This was said today July 1, 2019 by the TBA's acting director of real estate, Mr Said Mndeme when speaking to journalists in Dar es Salaam.

"I would like to take this opportunity to announce to all our tenants of residential, business and those who have invested in our buildings with arrears, to pay off their debts within 14 days from the date they received the notice," he said.

He said after that time, TBA will take the task of removing all the debtors from the houses or business buildings.

"Debtors who will not have paid the debts within the given time will be removed from the agency's premises or the designated areas as well as legal action in accordance with the agreements entered into with TBA will follow," he said.

TBA insists that there will be no extra time to repay the debt.

"Thus, debtors are required to make sure they pay all debts in the given time. We have already sent written notice to all our debtors," he said.

TBA also intends to publish in the media, the names of those who will not comply with the notice.