Deadman on Heathrow-bound KQ plane drops off London skies

By MARTIN KINYANJUI

The body of a male stowaway fell off a Kenya Airways plane moments before it landed at London’s Heathrow Airport on Sunday.

The KQ Flight 100 was travelling from Nairobi to London.

According to a statement released by KQ on Monday, London’s Metropolitan Police informed the airline that a body had fallen off its plane’s landing gear moments.

“On June 30th at approximately 1541 hour (UK time), a body of a yet to be identified male stowaway landed in a garden in the Borough of Lambeth, South London, suggesting that the stowaway was hidden in the undercarriage of the aircraft. The owner called the police who tracked the flight radar to KQ Flight 100,” said the statement.

NO IDENTIFICATION

Following the discovery of the body, which had no identification, the aircraft was inspected and a bag with food and clothes was discovered at the rear left landing gear.

According to Kenya Airways, the flight from Nairobi to London takes about nine hours.

The airline said it is working closely with authorities both in Nairobi and London who are investigating the matter.

At the same time, the Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) said that a joint investigation team had been constituted and is investigating the London incident.

"We wish to reiterate that safety and security is a priority at our airports and this incident is being treated with the seriousness it deserves," KAA said in a Twitter post..