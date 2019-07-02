Retired CJ accorded official farewell

Retired Chief Justice (CJ) Mohamed Chande Othman was on Tuesday accorded an official farewell at the High Court premises, which was attended by both serving and retired senior Government and Judiciary officials.

By James Magai @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

The country’s retired Chief Justice served from 2010 after having been a Judge of the High Court and later a Justice with the Court of Appeal. He retired in 2017 and replaced by the current CJ, Prof Ibrahim Hamis Juma.

He currently serves as Eminent Person appointed by the UN Secretary-General and is charged with the examination of new information relating to the tragic death of the 2nd United Nations Secretary-General, Dag Hammarskjöld, who died on 18 September, 1961 including other members of his party.

Among those in attendance in today’s farewell ceremony from the Judiciary are CJ Prof Ibrahim Hamis Juma, Zanzibar Chief Justice Omar Othman Makungu, Court of Appeals Justices and the retired Judge Augustine Ramadhani.

Those from the government who attended the ceremony include the Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, Prof Palamagamba Kabudi, Attorney General Adelardus Kilangi, the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Biswalo Mganga, and the Controller and Auditor General (CAG), Prof Mussa Assad.

Also, in attendance are some retired government officials including former prime ministers, Joseph Warioba and Mizengo Pinda, former Chief Secretary Ombeni Sefue among others.

In the farewell ceremony the National Assembly was represented by Speaker Job Ndugai and Ilala MP (CCM) Azan Zungu.