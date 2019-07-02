Abducted Kenyan found alive in Mombasa

A Kenyan national, Raphael Ongangi, who was abducted by unknown people eight days ago, has been found in Mombasa, Kenya, his wife has confirmed to The Citizen.

By Khalifa Said @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Mr Ongangi, who runs a cargo logistics business, was kidnapped at about 9.30pm on Monday, June 24, 2019 at the intersection of Karume-Msasani Road in the upmarket neighbourhood of Oysterbay, right next to the Ugandan High Commission.

Ms Veronica Kundya, who confirmed to The Citizen that she had spoken to her husband, thanked everyone who took part in the process of finding him. “I am in a hurry and I cannot say much now,” said Ms Kundya.

“But I thank God and each and everyone out for playing a role, in one way or the other, in accomplishing this,” said Ms Kundya.

Mr Ongangi was found amid mounting pressures from different corners of the country, demanding his release.