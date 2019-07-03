By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Kenya’s President Uhuru Kenyatta will on Friday, July 5, 2019, fly to Chato, Geita in Tanzania on a private invitation from his Tanzanian counterpart, President John Magufuli.

A State House statement sent to newsrooms today Wednesday, July 03, 2019 said that Mr Kenyatta’s flight will touch down at Chato Airport at 1000Hrs.

“He will then proceed to President Magufuli’s home at Mlimani Village, Chato,” reads the statement, signed by presidential communications director Gerson Msigwa.

While in Chato, the two leaders will conduct discussions on undisclosed topics, President Magufuli is currently taking a break at his native home in Chato.

The invitation comes just one day after Mr Kenyatta sent a special message to President Magufuli, detailing his government’s (Kenya’s) position over recent xenophobic remarks by a Kenyan politician.

A statement from the Prime Minister’s Office on Tuesday, 02 July 2019, said that President Kenyatta had sent Kenya’s envoy to Tanzania, Mr Dany Kazungu, to deliver the special message to President Magufuli.