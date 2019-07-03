Namanga Customs earnings reaches Sh 54 Billion

By Mussa Juma @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Namanga. Revenues at Namanga’s One Stop Border Post (OSBP) in Arusha Region have increased from Sh38 billion in 2015/16 to Sh54.7 billion in 2018/19.

Namanga’s OSBP senior official, Paul Kamukulu, has said today wowing it to cooperation at the border post.

He made the comments during an evaluation meeting on work performance convened by Longido District Commissioner Frank Mwaisumbe.

Kamukulu clarified that during the year 2017/18 they had planned to collect Sh 54.3 billion, but, he said, they were able to rake in Sh55.5 billion.

During the 2018/19 Financial Year, he said, they had projected to collect Sh58.5 billion, but, he explained, Sh54.7 billion was collected, equivalent to 92 percent of the target.

Speaking after Kamukulu’s report, Mwaisumbe expressed his satisfaction with OSBP’s achievement and he wanted more collections in the forthcoming year.

Meanwhile, Mwaisumbe has said that after the government addressed the challenges of interventions between Tanzania Food and Drugs Authority (TFDA) and Tanzania Bureau of Statistics (TBS) earnings were now expected to increase.