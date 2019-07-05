‘Cases of albino killings decline’

By Jonathan Musa @jonathan_ink jmusa@tz.nationemdia.com

Mwanza. The killings and attacks against people living with albinism including hacking to death have been severally reported in various countries in Africa where until 2017, 522 cases were affirmed in 28 countries, among which 172 cases were reported in Tanzania.

According to Under the Same Sun, UTSS, a Christian charitable organisation that promotes the wellbeing of persons with albinism through education and advocacy, the fight against the vice in the country has resulted in the decline of cases from 40 in 2008 to eight last year.

Speaking here during the launch of the Summer Camp that is being held at Butimba Teachers College, UTSS founder and chief executive Peter Ash said the success was a result of involvement of the government, community and stakeholders.

“From January to June 30, 2019, there were no reported incidents of killings related to albinism; there were only two cases of attacks. We want such scenarios not to happen entirely because people with albinism have the right to live without fear of being attacked,” said Mr Ash.