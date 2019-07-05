The Citizen News ‘Cases of albino killings decline’ Friday July 5 2019 By Jonathan Musa @jonathan_ink jmusa@tz.nationemdia.comMwanza. The killings and attacks against people living with albinism including hacking to death have been severally reported in various countries in Africa where until 2017, 522 cases were affirmed in 28 countries, among which 172 cases were reported in Tanzania.According to Under the Same Sun, UTSS, a Christian charitable organisation that promotes the wellbeing of persons with albinism through education and advocacy, the fight against the vice in the country has resulted in the decline of cases from 40 in 2008 to eight last year.Speaking here during the launch of the Summer Camp that is being held at Butimba Teachers College, UTSS founder and chief executive Peter Ash said the success was a result of involvement of the government, community and stakeholders.“From January to June 30, 2019, there were no reported incidents of killings related to albinism; there were only two cases of attacks. We want such scenarios not to happen entirely because people with albinism have the right to live without fear of being attacked,” said Mr Ash.Speaking about the Summer Camp scheduled to last ten days and attract more than 100 students living with albinism from various regions in the country, Canadian evangelist Brad Samour said the camp was mainly set to give participants an opportunity to get together, learn work skills, share techniques and experience on how to deal with challenges in their daily lives and have fun through sports and entertainment. In the headlines President Uhuru Kenyatta arrives in Chato on a private visit Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta has arrived in Chato on a two day private visit to Tanzania on Tanzania willing to sell maize to Kenya The government said yesterday that it was ready to sell surplus maize to Kenya after the Wife hacks off husband's penis after he refused to have sex in Uganda Dodoma man arrested for allegedly raping his own mother Kinyerezi I power project reaches 90pc of implementation: says Tanesco Hong Kong company signs agreement with TTB to bring tourists to Tanzania Africa gathering looks to 'historic' free-trade deal Kenya opens window for import of 12.5m bags tax-free maize