At least 1,000 children die as diarrhoea hits region

By Jesse Mikofu @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Mwanza. About 1,000 children below five years died of diarrhoea in Mwanza Region during the past 18 months, the regional commissioner has said.

Regional Commissioner John Mongela said those who died are out of 176,340 who were diagnosed with the disease in the region between January 2018 and June 2019.

The RC revealed the figures in a speech read on his behalf by the Nyamagana District Commission, Dr Phillis Nyambi during the launch of a campaign to promote construction of improved toilets in the region on Saturday.

According the Mr Mongella, the region recorded 121,226 diarrhoea patients in 2018 alone; 70 per cent of which were under-five children. He said in 2018 alone 835 children died of the disease.

Globally, diarrhoea is the second leading cause of death in children under five years old, and is responsible for killing around 525,000 children every year despite availability of simple effective treatment, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Children who are malnourished or have impaired immunity as well as people living with HIV are most at risk of life-threatening diarrhoea.

Mr Mongella told residents who showed up at the campaign with a theme: ‘Usichukulie Poa, Nyumba Ni Choo,’ (a toilet is a key part of the home), that already 171 under-five children have died of diarrhoea between January and June this year.

About 55,114 suffered from the disease during the same period.

The RC gave three months until September 30th for all households in the region to have and used improved toilets.

“After the lapse of the three months, a special operation to inspect toilets will be carried throughout the region. District commissioners should monitor implementation of this directive,” he said.

Speaking of the usage toilets, Regional Health Officer, Fungo Masalu said 113,280 out of 290,804 households that were inspected in the region did not have better toilets.

“6,945 households didn’t have toilets at all and brazenly help themselves in streets,” he said.

The official said the inspection revealed that 25 per cent of the households that were visited did not have handwashing facilities.