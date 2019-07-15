By DENNIS OKARI

More and more people are eating meat laced with dangerous chemicals to make it look fresh for longer, an NTV investigation has revealed, raising questions regarding quality and safety controls within the country’s food chain.

The most preferred chemicals belong to the sulphite family as they not only retard spoilage, but also keep meat looking fresh.

However, the NTV investigation reveals, many other undeclared and unregulated preservatives have permeated the industry.

NASAL CONGESTION

Food experts say sulphites are generally safe if used within recommended limits, but they can cause negative side effects like nasal congestion, itchy throat, runny nose, skin rash, and hives in some people. The US banned their use as preservatives in 1986.

A supermarket attendant, speaking on condition of anonymity for fear of losing his job, said the meat is laced with these dangerous chemicals to make it appear fresh longer, and to minimise losses from getting spoilt.

Meat, including beef, chicken, fish and mutton, that is not sold after a week, is cooked and served to unsuspecting customers in in-store cafeterias, the source revealed.

“Meat shouldn’t get spoilt in the supermarket. It is considered a loss. We try to minimise losses by using the chemicals on fresh, minced and diced beef,” he said.