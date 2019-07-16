Prepare for elections, Magufuli tells Police Force

By Josephine Christopher @JocfineQ jchristopher@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. President John Magufuli yesterday told the Police Force to begin earnest preparations as Tanzania heads into elections.

Tanzanians will vote in civic elections later this year, before the 2020 General Election.

President Magufuli is expected to seek re-election for his second and constitutionally last five-year term in office.

Speaking in Geita Region yesterday, Dr Magufuli said the Police Force should get prepared to exercise its duties during the elections.

The President was speaking at an event to inaugurate a housing project for members of the Force.

He said: “I want to emphasis the importance of preparedness by the Police Force, especially during this time when our country is going into civi elections later this year, and to the national election next year.”

Home Affairs Minister Kangi Lugola and the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr Siom Sirro were among the senior officials at the event where the President launched 20 housing units for police officers.

The IGP said the Police would ensure peace and security prevailed before, during and after the forthcoming polls to allow all Tanzanians to exercise their constitutional right. “Our major role now is to ensure that there is peace and security in the country as we head towards the civic and general elections,” said the Police chief.

“From experiences of past elections, in partnership with good citizens, everything will go smoothly. We cannot select good leaders under a chaotic environment,” he added.

Meanwhile, Mr Sirro said the 20 housing units in Geita Region had brought the total number to 114, built at a costof Sh2.85 billion.

Last year, the government launched the housing project for members of the Police Force with the target to built 400 housing units.

President Magufuli released Sh10 billion for the project in April during commemorations of the death Zanzibar President Abeid Karume.

Each unit -- with two bedrooms, a living room, toilet and kitched -- is estimated to cost Sh25 million.

The IGP said in April last year, they received Sh3.7 billion, and then Sh6.3 billion in December 2018, for the project for junior police officers who are below the one star rank.