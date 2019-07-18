Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa has warned Kilimanjaro residents to avoid multiple registrations in the voters’ registry during the launch of the upgrading of the document ahead the 2020 General Elections.

By Janeth Joseph and Florah Temba @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Moshi. Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa has warned residents of Kilimanjaro Region to avoid multiple registrations in the voters registry.

The premier was speaking on Thursday, July 18, 2019, at the Mandela grounds in Moshi Municipality, during the launch of the upgrading of the voters’ registry ahead the 2020 General Elections.

Speaking during the event, Mr Majaliwa said stern measures will be taken against people who will attempt to register multiple times.

"Stern measures including arrest and arraignment will be taken against those who will attempt to register more than once,” said the premier.

He said Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) should properly use the opportunity given to provide civic education to citizens by complying by the Elections Act, noting that they should distance themselves from turning into political party’s mouthpieces.

"CSOs shouldn’t turn themselves into spokespersons of political parties when mobilizing citizens to turn up for registration. They should execute their duties according to the law in order to avoid complaints,” he said.

Speaking during the event, NEC chairman, Semistocles Kaijage said the exercise was important as it provides statistics much needed for smooth running of the forthcoming elections.