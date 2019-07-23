By The Citizen Reporter news@theCitizen.co.tz

Dar es Salaam. Standard Chartered Bank’s Chief Executive Officer, Sanjay Rughani, was last night awarded the ‘Best Leader- Banking, Tanzania 2019’ Award by the Global Brand Awards.

Global Brands awards honors excellence in performance in the process rewarding companies and individuals across different sectors.

In addition to company awards, the Global Brand Awards aim to acknowledge key individuals who strive for fineness and reward their performance with the ultimate Global Recognition under the Leadership Awards Category.

Mr. Rughani the Standard Chartered Bank Tanzania CEO was one of the few nominees, globally, who were selected for the Leadership Awards in the banking category.

To identify the nominees, and ultimately, the winner, an external research team was constituted by the Global Brands Awards team to evaluate the nominees.

“Data was collected by the research team from different sources, including third party data providers, providing a robust leadership system,” reads a statement by Global Brands.

The statement added: “ Based on the thorough research that was conducted, Mr. Rughani has showcased excellence in the Leadership field in the Banking Sector in Tanzania thereby winning the Award”.

On learning about the news, Mr. Rughani said, “I am humbled by this recognition and I attribute it to the people that I work with at Standard Chartered Bank Tanzania. I also attribute it to the rest of my counterparts in the banking sector with whom I work closely under the Tanzania Bankers Association umbrella. This is our Win and I thank them all.”

Personal attributes

Mr. Rughani was appointed as the first Tanzanian CEO for Standard Chartered in Tanzania in January, 2016.

He has worked for the Bank since 1999 and has held various key positions within the Bank which include heading the bank’s global finance shared Services in Chennai, heading finance operations and change management for the Africa region, being an executive finance director for Ghana and Area Chief Finance Officer for the West Africa Region covering Ghana, Gambia, Sierra Leone and Cote d’Ivoire.

He was also a regional finance manager for Africa based out of London and an executive finance Director for the bank in Tanzania.

In addition to his role as the CEO of Standard Chartered Bank in Tanzania, Mr. Rughani holds important governance representations which include being the Chairman of the CEO Roundtable in Tanzania, vice chairperson for Tanzania Bankers Association, A director in the board of the Tanzania Private Sector Foundation and a Non-Executive Director of the Association of Tanzanian Employers. Mr. Rughani is also the Vice Chairperson of the Professional Accountants in Business Committee (PAIBC) for International Federation of Accountants (IFAC).