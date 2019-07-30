By Frank Kimboy @frankkimbooy fkimboy@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. President John Magufuli has appointed Dr Elirehema Doriye as the new Managing Director of National Insurance Cooperation (NIC)

A statement released to the media by the Directorate of Presidential Communications on Monday July 29, indicates that Dr Doriye replaces Mr Sam Kamanga, whose appointment has been revoked.