President Magufuli revokes the appointment of NIC boss, appoints new
Tuesday July 30 2019
Dar es Salaam. President John Magufuli has appointed Dr Elirehema Doriye as the new Managing Director of National Insurance Cooperation (NIC)
A statement released to the media by the Directorate of Presidential Communications on Monday July 29, indicates that Dr Doriye replaces Mr Sam Kamanga, whose appointment has been revoked.
Before the appointment Dr Doriye was a senior lecturer at the Institute of Finance Management (IFM). His appoinment was with effect from Monday, July 30.