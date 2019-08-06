Sh45bn project to provide cheap power in Dar, Coast

New electricity project launched at the weekend targets regions’ rural and peri-urban dwellers

By Sanjito Msafiri & Bakari Issa @Thecitizen TZ news@tznationmedia.com

Coast/Dar. The Energy ministry has launched a Sh45.82 billion new power project that will see more households in the peripheries of the Dar es Salaam City and some rural areas in Coast Region connected to electricity.

Rural dwellers in the Coast Region will pay Sh27,000 to get connected to electricity in the new project known as ‘Peri-Urban’.

Energy Minister Medard Kalemani said at the launch of the project over the weekend that the government decided to come up with the plan to mitigate power outages that faced the areas.

He called on citizens in all areas where the project would be implemented to seize the opportunity for developmental purposes.

The project will see Mkuranga and Kisarawe districts receiving Sh11.5 billion and Sh25 billion, respectively. Kigamboni District in Dar es Salaam will receive Sh9.32 billion to implement the project.

“These are the districts where the project has already been launched but the exercise is ongoing in various other parts of the country,” said Dr Kalemani.

Dr Kalemani told contractors implementing the project in the three districts to ensure that the work is completed within agreed period of nine months.

He also directed that citizens owning houses with less than four rooms to be provided with special equipment that are commonly known in Kiswahili as Umeme Tayari (Umeta) which is literally translated as ‘Electricity Ready’.