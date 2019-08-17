By Gadiosa Lamtey @gadiosa2 glamtey@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. President John Magufuli assumes Southern African Development Community (SADC) cahirmanship as he called for the West to lift sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe.

He takes over from Namibia President Dr Hage Geingob, whose term expires. Handing over the chairmanship to President Magufuli, the Namibia president announced that Kiswahili will be one of official languages in the bloc.

“As an outgoing chairman I am now announcing that Kiswahili will be used as one of official languages (in Sadc),” said he amid applause from the crowd.

In his acceptance speech, President John Magufuli, called for the Sadc member states to stand together to make sure that sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe by the West are lifted.

President Magufuli said the sanction hasn’t only being hurting Zimbabweans but people from the entire bloc.