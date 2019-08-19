Arusha student takes own life with father’s gun

By Detricia Pamba

Arusha. A Form 4 student from Meru Secondary School, in Arusha Faisal Salimu (19) on Sunday, August 18, died after he shot himself.

Sources say Faisal used a Winchester gun owned by his father, Salim Ibrahim (59) after locking himself in his room, at their house which is located at Soko Kuu, Arusha Central Business District.

The Arusha Police Commander, Jonathan Shana confirmed the incident saying early investigations revealed that the student was suffering from depression due to drug use allegations.

“We have started investigations concerning the death, as well as whether the gun used was legally owned. Legal measures will be taken if the gun wasn’t stored well,” added Shana.