By Alex Malanga @ChiefMalanga amalanga@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. President John Magufuli will meet with ward executive officers (Weo) next Monday at the State House.

However, the details of the agenda for a meeting is yet to be revealed.

The President’s Office responsible for Regional Administration and Local Government (PORALG) confirmed to have received the invitation.

“We have received the invitation for all Weo from local government authorities in Tanzania Mainland to take part in the meeting slated for September 2,” the PORALG permanent secretary Joseph Nyamhanga said in a statement seen by The Citizen.

As it is, he directed the Regional Administrative Secretaries (Ras) to direct the local government authorities’ executive directors to allow all Weo to participate in the meeting.

“No one should plan to miss….give them accommodation and travel allowance,” MrNyamhanga directed.

However, the invitation was not well welcomed by the ACT-Wazalendo leader ZittoKabwe, expressing his concern over the possibility for the meeting to affect the local government elections to be held in November 24.

His argument was built on the grounds that Weo and Village Executive Officers (Veo) are the observers of the election.