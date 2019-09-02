President Magufuli meets Ward Executive Officers at State House

Dar es Salaam. President John Magufuli has today Monday September 2, met Ward Executive Officers (WEOs) at State House, Dar es Salaam.

The President among other issues urged the officers to support his efforts in transforming the country but also in popularising his efforts so that the people can be aware of them.

Mr Magufuli said the role to make this country both safe and prosperous lies in the hands of WEOs.

He warned them, however, of engaging in unethical practices, saying doing so not only taints their individual image but also that of the government.

“I understand that some of you are ethical but some of you are not. There are those who take part in corrupt and unethical practices especially on issues involving land as well as in the conflicts that involve farmers and pastoralists,” said the President.

The President has in a recent past held meetings with the Regional Commissioners, District Commissioners, Regional Administrative Secretaries (RASs), District Executive Secretaries (DEDs), and ambassadors representing Tanzania in different parts of the word.

In his address he also called upon the ward executive officers to ensure peace and security prevails in their respective areas, calling peace a “foundation for any development activity that can be carried out.”

He warned the leaders in areas bordering other countries to make sure that no single national ID is given to a foreigner.

The President also urged to the leaders to “get out of the offices” and meet people so that they can deal with their challenges.

Mr Magufuli reminded the WEOs that they are ‘field officers and office officers’ and that dealing with people’s problems should be their top priority.