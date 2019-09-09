Dar es Salaam RC gives greenlight to preach in night clubs

By Elizabeth Edward @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. If you are a night club reveller who carries a mobile phone on your outings, you are advised to start carrying a holy book instead - the Bible or the Quran - because the music may be interrupted with a preaching session.

The new development, which may surprise many people, comes following a decision announced by the Dar es Salaam Regional commissioner (RC), Mr Paul Makonda, allowing religious leaders from different denominations to preach at night clubs, which are within their area of jurisdiction.

Mr Makonda made the statement yesterday in Kawe where he attended the Sunday service at a worship centre owned by Apostle Boniface Mwamposa.

He said his regular visits of night clubs revealed that Tanzanians have been rejoicing without observing the existence of God.

“Servants of God who want to preach in night clubs are allowed to do so, at least for half an hour to take the word of God to the citizens. They shouldn’t say they were unaware; follow them there,” he said. The RC, who has so far come up with multiple initiatives added: “Any servant of God wishing to do so is allowed. I don’t expect any objection. Effectively from next week, you are allowed to preach for at least 30 minutes” in nightclubs!

Regarding his advocacy for women rights, Mr Makonda said he was ready to be opposed by men who are against his campaign.

He insisted that he will not remain silent when women are harassed and their rights violated by men. In the event, he plans to table amendments to the Child Act, shortly after submitting proposals for revision of the Marriage Act.

“Regarding the Child Act, we have proposed that men should provide care to women immediately after they conceive. Many girls have been abandoned after pregnancy on grounds that the pregnancies were accidental,” he said.

According to him, many housemaids live in hardship after being impregnated by the male in the family. They then unceremoniously sack then, claiming that the girls would wreck their marriage if they continue their unholy relationship!