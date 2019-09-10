By Alawi Masare @AMasare malawi@tz.nationmedia.com

Dodoma. The government on Monday September 10, 2019 outlined six measures it's taking to ensure all qualified people with disability are employed.

Their employment is a legal requirement provided in the law on the people and covers both public and private sectors.

Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister's Office Ms Stella Ikupa said the requirement aimed at making them independent.

"Working creates confidence and respect in society," she said.

She was responding to a question posed by Ms Leah Komanya (Special Seats-CCM) who wanted to know how the government ensured the legal section was being implemented.

Ms Ikupa said the government has established a database of graduates who qualify for employment in collaboration with the President's Office - Public Service Management.

She said the government also conducts inspections and punish the employers who do not comply.