By The Citizen Reporter

Dar es Salaam. Twigalpha recently opened up an online platform called MDUKA (Mobile Duka) retailing authentic African products.

The platform is a marketplace built to enable East African businessmen to advertise and at the same time export their products to international markets.

Twigalpha chief commercial officer, Mr. Mohamed Kamonja, made a revelation during an interview saying their move is quite in line with the current industrialization drive.

According to him, there is a massive knowledge gap between Tanzanian SME’s in accessing the international markets that lay as latent revenue streams to them and country at large.

“SME in emerging markets with millions of dollars of annual export potential provide a significant business opportunity to stimulate the local economy by including them in the country’s export value chain. Currently, only large exporters have ready access to international markets, while small international exports have access to African Markets,” said Mr Kamonja.

He said MDUKA is expected to be effective in building local capacities and increasing local content with industrial performance increased by 20 per cent on average and international exports increase exponentially.

Advertisement

“Our motto is getting what you love from the heart of Africa to your doorstep. Our mission is to create an easy and reliable system for entrepreneurs to sell their products to a wide international market,” he said.

He adds: Twigalpha is in partnership with Tanzania industrial research and development organization (TIRDO) will be empowering entrepreneurs. Barclays bank will be a financial partner and DHL a logistic partner to ensure the products get to markets outside the country”, he said.

Since the industrialization drive kicked off in 2015,Tanzania is on the threshold of becoming a semi-industrialized, middle-income economy as envisaged in its National Development Vision-2025.

In his assessment, the platform is not just any other online shopping site since it is based on only selling products and goods original made and manufactured in Tanzania.

He said that since the government launched its agenda for industrialisation, there are numerous products in the market from small and medium entrepreneurs which are yet to be exposed to the international market.

Mr Kamonja said that one of the gifts that digital marketing has offers is the ability to dissect huge demographics.

“MDUKA has identified that the best channel to distribute products is online because Undoubtedly, nobody denies the importance of digital age and every business industry is opting such trends to maximize their business and target a larger niche audience.”