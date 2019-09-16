32 years gracing Tanzanian skies: Coastal Aviation

Safari, no matter how long or short, has always resulted in adventure, an element of chance and a potentially volatile itinerary to capture the most amazingly unique experiences up close and first-hand. Safari flying has eradicated the barriers of long distances, hostile weather and an absence of roads or bridges, to make travelling in Africa some of the most intrepid and magical experiences of a lifetime.

This year, Coastal Aviation is proud to be celebrating 32 years of operation, having pioneered a flying safari network capable of accessing some of the most remote parts of Tanzania and East Africa. Coastal is honoured to have been integral to the development of ecological and sustainable tourism in this part of the world. Celebrated parks, previously only the domain of National Geographic photographers, have become accessible to more and more people. Coastal has made it possible for customers to view some of the most majestic animals in the world, in their habitats.

Coastal Aviation has been driven by the passion to offer its customers nothing short of a unique safari experience, and through its ever expanding route network, has made the impossible possible. It has grown into a family, soaring across the skies and reaching out across Africa to a multitude of customer destinations. From a single aircraft charter operator, Coastal has grown to make it easier for more customers to experience these wonders by becoming an almost scheduled passenger airline operator, earning the accolade as the leading Safari Aviation Company in Tanzania.

This responsibility is not taken lightly. Coastal continues to evolve and reinforce its safety culture. Coastal is now a year into being the only MCC-operator in this category of aircraft operation. MCC (Multi Crew Coordination) was a paradigm shift where 2-crew members, through rigorous and sustained training and assessment, work together as a team to promote safety in the cockpit. The crews have normalized with working in this new standard, and customers will feel reassured that much like the major international airlines, there are two professionally trained pilots operating the aircraft. This major initiative continues to reset the standards of Safari flying in Tanzania. But that is merely the beginning, a preliminary step on an ongoing journey to bring better and better safety and operational standards to safari flying.

“On my first Coastal Aviation flight, 27 years ago, I remember thinking it was the most exciting journey I’d ever experienced. The staff were delightful, the experience was magical, and I got off the flight eager for the next one! It has been like that ever since and thankfully that charm has not worn off, even today!” said Captain Aziz Abdallah Salim who has proudly worked with Coastal Aviation for the past 27 years, accumulating a total of more than 32,000 hours of flying experience.

Coastal continues to set the pace and recently introduced the initiative of Going Green to embark on the journey to reduce the effects of an industry that is notoriously not environment conscious. Dixita Patel, Marketing Executive remarked “We believe in playing our part to be the change we wish to see in the world. Flying in a more sustainable way by reducing single use plastic water bottles, offsetting carbon emission and planting trees.” Reduce, reuse, recycle is the Coastal strap line in their green campaign. Patel goes on to comment that “No action is simply not an option anymore. We do need technology breakthroughs to make the biggest changes, but in the meantime, we will play our part.”

Advertisement

The Coastal team continues to innovate to keep the title of “The Flying Safari Company” and is ready to welcome you on board to experience the safari holiday of your wildest imagination.