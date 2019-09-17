President John Magufuli’s decision comes just a day after Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa decried a tendency of some presidential appointees in Malinyi District fueling animosity between themselves.

By The Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTZ news@thecitizen.co.tz

Dar es Salaam. President John Magufuli on Tuesday September 17 revoked the appointment of Malinyi District Commissioner Mr Majura Mateko Kasika and the municipality’s Executive Director Mr Mussa Elias Mnyeti.

A press release from the Directorate of Presidential Communications (Statehouse) said the two officials would be replaced. “New appointments would be made in the due course,’’ said the press release.

The President’s decision comes just a day after Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa decried a tendency of some presidential appointees in Malinyi District who fuel animosity between themselves.