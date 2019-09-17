President Magufuli dismayed by apathy on plane seizure

By Rosemary Mirondo @mwaikama rmirondo@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. President John Magufuli yesterday scorned Tanzanians who ridicule efforts which his government has been taking to develop the country.

Speaking during an event to launch a pipe factory in Dar es Salaam yesterday, Dr Magufuli expressed dismay over those who showed no sympathy when Air Tanzania’s Airbus 220-300 was seized in South Africa over a farmer’s $33 million compensation dispute.

“I can only ask religious leaders to pray for them, for they do not understand the implications of what they are doing. When I die these things will remain. The planes and other development projects are paid for by taxpayer money… Those ridiculing these efforts don’t understand that the money is from their mothers, fathers, brothers and even their friends’,” he said. In a similar ‘attack on fellow politicians’ gracing the launch of a new radar system at the Julius Nyerere International Airport (JNIA) earlier in the day, the President hailed the new Member of Parliament (MP) for Singida East, Mr Miraji Mtaturu, for filling in the constituency that had been left vacant for a long time.

“Now the people of Singida East are being represented after their constituency was left vacant for a long time,” he said.

He said the new MP asked the government to bring them water and that shall be done soon.

While at the pipe factory, President Magufuli said Tanzania has reached an era of success after the people who were taking away the country’ minerals (without mentioning name) have left the country.

“This is a huge milestone and we should stand together to ensure our resources benefit the country,” he said.

In the same spirit, he hailed the minister for Trade, industry and Investment, Innocent Bashungwa for his efforts since he entered office to ensure the last batch of cashew is shipped outside the country.

According to him, Bashungwa has managed to ship cashew nuts worth Sh130 billion since he came to office in June.

He further talked about the Vingungti goat slaughter house which the government has released Sh12.5 million for revamping but was yet to be finalized.