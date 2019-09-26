East Africa’s tourism expo attracts 50 countries

By Tasneem Hassanali news@thecitizen.co.tz

Nairobi. The largest tourism industry expo in East Africa, Magical Kenya Travel Expo has attracted over 50 countries globally providing yet another opportunity for tourism industry players to network and explore business opportunities.

The expo hosted in Nairobi is set to run from October 2 to 4, 2019 and will be preceded by tours organised for business buyers to different tourism attractions across the region ahead of the expo..

According to the CEO of Kenya Toursim Board (KTB), Dr Betty Radier, they shall showcase rich products and experiences to the buyers to enable them get a first-hand exposure of what the expo has to offer before a three-day exhibition.

Along with the 164 hosted buyers, the event has also attracted tourism board across East Africa, including Tanzania Tourist Board (TTB).

Hosted buyers include travel agents, tour operators, hoteliers and trade media from East Africa's key tourism source markets in Europe, Africa, Asia and America. Radier added that the expo presents an opportunity for over 211 local exhibitors including hotels and travel agencies to benefit from a cost effective promotional platform that will generate new business through interaction with international trade.

Seminars with compelling themes on current trends in travel industry will also be presented during the three-day expo.

