CSOs highlight priorities ahead of polls

By Khalifa Said @ThatBoyKhalifax news@thecitizen.co.tz

Dar es Salaam. The coalition of civil society organisations launched its election manifesto for 2019/2020 here yesterday, giving priority to issues of human rights as well as inclusive and sustainable development.

The launch comes almost one month before the civic elections of November, 2019 and one year before the general election in October 2020.

Taking place under the auspices of the Tanzania Human Rights Defenders Coalition (THRDC), this year’s CSOs’ election manifesto is the second after the coalition released its first manifesto four years ago for the 2015 general election.

More than 90 CSOs contributed in the making of the manifesto, according to drafters, and it covers a wide range of important policy issues.

These are the protection of human rights and good governance; constitutionalism and rule of law; gender equality and special groups and availability and accessibility of social services.

Other issues are peace, security and national unity; regional and international diplomacy; inclusive and sustainable development; protection and proper management of natural resources and investment and cybercrime.

Advertisement

Assessing the implementation of the CSOs manifesto for 2015 election, THRDC’s national coordinator Onesmo Olengurumwa said that it contained four major issues whose implementation were varied to a certain degree.

The key priority areas included the completion of the new constitution process; the maintenance of peace and security; better social services and the protection of the national natural resources.

“The implementation of a new constitution, as you might all be aware of this, has entirely failed and although people have enjoyed peace, there has also been some complaints from some quarters which threaten it,” said Mr Olengurumwa.

“People’s basic freedoms have been violated, especially the freedom of expression and assembly. Human rights in general and the principles of good governance have been ignored for the past four years. It’s our call that these issues will take a centre stage in the upcoming elections.”

Mr Olengurumwa nevertheless applauded the government’s efforts in such areas as protection of the natural resources, expanding access of the right to education, and efforts to fight tax evasion and increase revenue collection.

Mr John Shibuda, who is the chairman of the Tanzania Political Parties Council, said that CSOs act as a meeting point for the country’s political parties. He called it a fifth estate, and said that, “anyone who has any doubt why you come up with a manifesto must have something wrong in their heads.” Mr Shibuda said that there must be a destiny for the country’s multi parties need a common destiny, a thing that he thinks CSOs offer and urged to continue doing so.

Mwalimu Nyerere Foundation executive director Joseph Butiku, who was the guest of honour at the launching ceremony, said that CSOs play a crucial role in the preservation of peace not only in Tanzania but beyond.

He said this was a constitutional duty and that an action like this of issuing a manifesto of their own is just a part of that responsibility.

“Our constitution says that it’s the people who has the ultimate decision on how the country’s affairs should be run, and the CSOs are the important social group that represents as many voices of the people as possible,” he said.