In past mop-ups, prison officers seized laptops, internet modems, sim cards and mobile phones— tools that inmates use to swindle unsuspecting members of the public.

Nairobi. Chaos and violent confrontation rocked Kamiti Maximum Prison in Kenya on Monday morning as warders mopped up contraband in cells.

Sources told the Nation that the trouble started after some inmates resisted surrender of contraband.

Kamiti is Kenya’s biggest maximum security prison with cameras and hawk-eyed guards who screen people, vehicles and goods entering the correctional facility.

But criminals still sneak contraband into the facility in a racket suspected to involve warders and managers.

In past mop-ups, prison officers seized laptops, internet modems, sim cards and mobile phones—tools that inmates use to swindle unsuspecting members of the public.

Other contraband include cigarettes, hard drugs, knives and daggers curved from iron rods, electric cookers and coils and razor blades