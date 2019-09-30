Tabora. A Dar es Salaam bound bus from Kigoma was yesterday forced to cut short its journey after passengers were attacked by bed bugs.

The bus which belongs to Arizona Bus Company was ordered by Police in Tabora to suspend its journey after several passengers complained of the bed bugs which were causing them unimaginable discomfort.

One of the passengers said the bus was unhygienic and posed a risk to their health and their families because once you carry a bed bug from this bus you will definitely take it home.

“This bus is like dump site all we want is that the operators of this bus to refund the money that we had paid so that we look for alternative transport,” said one passenger.

Even after the operators made amends to change the bus, the next bus too had issues with the police and it was mechanically not road worthy.

Police in Tabora confirmed the incident, saying they had taken the decision after complaints from passengers.