By Julius Mnganga @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. His curriculum vitae (CV) is attracting the interest of many, making it a subject of debate on social media platforms.

With several academic titles after his name, it is an open secret that Prof (Dr Juris) Handley Mpoki Mwafwenga, alias ‘Tax Guru’, is one of the most highly-schooled Tanzanians.

Prof Mwafwenga holds three ‘Doctor of Philosophy’ (PhD) degrees, three Master’s degrees and a Bachelor of Law degree.

But, he is not yet satisfied, academically-speaking. Setting his eyes on acquiring a total of ten degrees, he is currently pursuing a fourth PhD.

His journey to several degrees started in 1987 when he graduated with an Advanced Diploma from the Dar es Salaam-based Institute of Finance Management (IFM).

Thereafter, Prof Mafwenga saw the sky as the only limit to his academic pursuit - despite his colleagues advising him to ‘take a rest’ from studies.

Advertisement

“Bishop Malasusa [Dr Alex Malasusa of the Eastern and Coastal Diocese of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Tanzania] and Prof Kabudi [Palamagamba Kabudi, minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation) have advised me to take a rest from further studies. But, my marginal utility for studying will never come to an end,” he told The Citizen in an exclusive interview.

With several other ‘short-course Certificates,’ Prof Mwafwenga stands tall among the learned breed, holding several professional titles as an economist, a psychologist, a lawyer and a tax expert.

The 52-year old started schooling at the Mwananyamala primary school, then proceeded to Sangu secondary school where he completed his O-level education in 1975.

His craving for professorship started as a young boy when his father kept addressing him by the title ‘Professor.’

“My father kept telling me to study hard. He was a primary school teacher and I’m the last-born in our family. My father instilled in me the love for life-long schooling,” he said, revealing that their family has several PhD holders.

When he gets a brainwave ofn how some people love beer, football or spending time with their loved ones, Prof Mwafwenga gets a strong urge for further studies.

“I study whenever I face a new challenge in life. I hate the tendency of giving up without coming up with a lasting solution to it,” said Prof Mafwenga who has already published four books, and more than 50 articles in vetted journals.

His degrees

As soon as he completed his O-level schooling, Prof Mwafwenga went for a National Certificate of Bookkeeping course that was to land him his first job.

After working for some time, he enrolled for an Advanced Diploma in Taxation sponsored by the ministry of Finance. He later studied for the award of a Post-graduate Diploma in Tax Management sponsored by the ministry of Home Affairs.

That was to take him to a Master’s Degree in Finance Management before completing his first PhD in the same field.

“But, later, I came to realize that most of my daily tasks had something to do with law. Finance is about law and law is about finance. I decided to go back to school,” he says.

That was how he studied law, from LLB to PhD levels. He holds two PhDs in law-related fields, and one in Finance.

His LinkedIn page shows that he also holds an LLM in Taxation, LLM in International Legal Practice, a MSc in Finance, MBA, Postgraduate Diploma in Tax Management, LLB and Advanced Diploma.

“At times, I had to study for two degree courses at once. For instance, it was when I was studying for my MBA that I also did an LLB programme. I obtained all my degrees from Tanzanian Universities,” he says.

Family life

Prof Mafwenga is married, with four children: all young men closely following in their father’s footsteps.

“We find enough time to study together,” he said.

He deplored the tendency of people going for further studies so that they can get promotion at work.

“I study to increase my knowledge. Whenever I face a challenge in my undertakings, I go back to school to find a solution to it,” said Pro Mafwenga who is credited for being one of the brains behind the establishment of Tumaini University’s Dar es Salaam College.

Politics and hobbies

Being a bookworm doesn’t deter Prof Mwafwenga from expressing his interest in politics. On two occasions, he unsuccessfully attempted to become a legislator for the East African Legislative Assembly on the ticket of the ruling party CCM.

Apart from writing newspaper articles, Prof Mafwenga has also worked as a Master of Ceremonies (MC).