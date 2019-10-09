Young Africans to face Egypt’s Pyramids FC test

The Caf Confederation Cup draw for the last round of playoff matches has been conducted with Dar Young Africans having been paired against Egypt Pyramids FC.

The first leg tie will take place at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam on October 27, the The two teams will then face off again in the second leg on November 3 in Cairo.

Pyramids FC have invested heavily in the Egyptian league with the aim of shaking the historical ominance of Al Ahly and Zamalek FC.

This year they acquired the services of former Ugandan tactician Sebastian Desabre, recruited former Simba FC winger Emmanuel Okwi plus another Uganda Cranes winger Abdul Lumala as part of their rebuilding.