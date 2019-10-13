Dar-based college student crowned 'Miss Universe Tanzania 2019'

By Seif Kabelele @SeifKabelele

Dar es Salaam. Environmental Science and Management student from Dar es Salaam, Ms Shubila Stanton, 23, on Saturday night, October 12, won this year’s Miss Universe Tanzania, beating 9 contestants.

Ms Stanton, who won a Sh3million prize, is expected to represent Tanzania at the Miss Universe beauty pageant this year.

Compass Communications will get her ready for the global contest.

“I am happy to win this title, my dream has come true and now I am focusing on how to bring honour to Tanzania,” said Shubila, a model.

The contest finals took place at Serena Hotel in Dar es Salaam.

“…all contestants deserved the crown, but my natural beauty, confidence and intelligence made me win the top prize,’’ she said.

In the top five positions were Precious Lyimo from Arusha, Sarafina Wasley, Glory Gideon and Elverenta Reuben; all from Dar es Salaam.