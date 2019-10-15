Necta releases 2019 Standard Seven examination results

By Alfred Zacharia @azacharia3

Dar es Salaam. At least 81.5 per cent of the pupils who sat for Standard Seven Primary School Leaving Examination this year have passed, National Examination Council of Tanzania (Necta) has announced.

Speaking at a press conference today, Tuesday October 15, Necta executive secretary Dr Charles Msonde said a total of 759,737 out 933,369 have passed.

He said 395,738 of those who passed were girls, which is about 80.87 per cent whereas 363, 998 were boys (77.72per cent) showing an improvement in performance o by 3.78.

In this year’s results, performance in Kiswahili, English, science and Social Studies showed improvement ranging between 1.83 and 6.86 compared to 2018.

Mr Musonde noted that performance in Mathematics has however dropped by 1.05 per cent compared to the previous year.

Kiswahili was the best performed subject with an average of 87.25 per cent whereas English recorded the least performance with an average of 53.21 per cent.

The Necta boss named Grace Manga of Graiyaki Primary School in Mara as the best candidate, followed by Francis Gwagi from Paradise primary school in Geita and Loy Kitundu of Mbezi Primary School in Dar es Salaam," he said.

Best performing schools are from Dar es Salaam, Arusha, Iringa, Kagera, Katavi, Kilimanjaro, Mbeya, Simiyu, Njombe and Coast Region.